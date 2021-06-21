Left Menu

Kremlin says COVID-19 situation in Russia is still getting worse

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-06-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:19 IST
The Kremlin on Monday described the coronavirus situation in Russia as difficult and said it was still deteriorating, rather than getting better.

Russia reported 17,378 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 440 deaths linked to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

