Left Menu

Indonesia hits 2 million coronavirus cases, tightens curbs

"It was reported to the president that there are 87 regencies and cities where hospital capacity is above 70%," Airlangga told a news conference, explaining the reason for the curbs. The World Health Organization last week urged Indonesia to tighten restrictions amid increased transmission and a surge in hospital occupancy rates.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 16:11 IST
Indonesia hits 2 million coronavirus cases, tightens curbs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia passed the 2 million mark in coronavirus cases after a record in new infections on Monday, as authorities announced a tightening of restrictions to contain the spread in the world's fourth most populous country.

Indonesia has been grappling with a spike in coronavirus cases this month and reported 14,536 new infections on Monday, taking its total to 2,004,445, among the highest case numbers in Asia. It also recorded 294 new deaths, taking total fatalities to 54,956.

The tighter regulations will apply for two weeks in 29 "red zones" nationwide where infection rates are high, with religious activities at houses of worship suspended and restaurants, cafes and malls required to operate at 25% capacity, Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said. Those areas include Kudus in Java, Bangkalan on Madura island and parts of Riau, in Sumatra, and the capital Jakarta, where police announced a curfew in 10 locations between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Vital sectors such as basic services can operate at normal capacity with stricter health protocols, while offices outside of red zone areas must operate at under 50% capacity. "It was reported to the president that there are 87 regencies and cities where hospital capacity is above 70%," Airlangga told a news conference, explaining the reason for the curbs.

The World Health Organization last week urged Indonesia to tighten restrictions amid increased transmission and a surge in hospital occupancy rates. In the district of Kudus, where hundreds of healthcare workers have been infected, bed occupancy rates exceeded 90% last week.

Public health experts say widespread travel during the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday period and the circulation of the more transmissible delta variant are likely driving the surge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021