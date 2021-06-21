Left Menu

Hong Kong to shorten quarantine for most arrivals to 7 days

Health Secretary Sophia Chan told the briefing some social distancing measures, including limits on numbers in restaurants and bars, would be eased from June 24 for vaccinated residents. Hong Kong authorities have over the past month urged businesses and financial institutions to encourage their staff to get vaccinated and urged them to give employees a day off for their shots.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 16:12 IST
Hong Kong to shorten quarantine for most arrivals to 7 days
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong said on Monday it would shorten the quarantine period for vaccinated people arriving in the city to seven days from 14, provided travellers show sufficient antibodies against the novel coronavirus.

City government leader Carrie Lam told a media briefing the shorter period of quarantine would only be for people who had a second vaccination does at least 14 days before their arrival. The new rule is due to come into effect from the end of the month, she said.

The Chinese-ruled city has some of the toughest quarantine rules globally with residents ordered to stay for up to 21 days in quarantine hotels after arriving. The decision to reduce the time in quarantine comes as the city tries to encourage more of its 7.5 million people to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Only about 17% of residents have been fully vaccinated since February. The government said the new rule would apply to Hong Kong residents from June 30 and to non-residents some time in July.

For those arriving from countries deemed "very high risk", the quarantine period remains unchanged at 21 days. Health Secretary Sophia Chan told the briefing some social distancing measures, including limits on numbers in restaurants and bars, would be eased from June 24 for vaccinated residents.

Hong Kong authorities have over the past month urged businesses and financial institutions to encourage their staff to get vaccinated and urged them to give employees a day off for their shots. Many companies offer staff rewards for vaccinations while some have threatened to deny pay rises or even to lay off workers if they don't get the shots. nL2N2NL0FB]

The former British colony has largely controlled the virus with about 11,800 infections and 210 deaths. The city has a surplus of unused vaccines and some of the shots are about to expire, the government said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021