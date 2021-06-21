Left Menu

Centrient Pharmaceuticals starts statins API production at new manufacturing unit in Punjab

With the aim to scale up production capacity of statins in India, Centrient Pharmaceuticals on Monday started operation at its new dedicated manufacturing unit at Toansa in Punjab.

With the aim to scale up production capacity of statins in India, Centrient Pharmaceuticals on Monday started operation at its new dedicated manufacturing unit at Toansa in Punjab.

Centrient Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands is believed to be the global leader in sustainable antibiotics, next-generation statins and anti-fungals. With its second dedicated unit on the Toansa site India, the company is looking forward to doubling its statins production capacity. This will enable Centrient to meet the growing demand for its sustainably manufactured Atorvastatin and Rosuvastatin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

"With the doubling of our production capacity, we demonstrate our commitment to maintain our leadership position in line with our strategy and to continue supporting our customers' business growth. Guided by our brand promise of Quality, Reliability, and Sustainability, Centrient's Rosuvastatin and Atorvastatin offer superior performance in all three areas to the benefit of our customers and the environment," said Frans Vlaar, the Chief Commercial Officer at Centrient. Statins are currently the most prescribed drug class globally for the treatment of high cholesterol and cardiovascular diseases and are among the top-selling drugs worldwide.

The markets for Atorvastatin and Rosuvastatin, in particular, has shown steady growth in the past years, as a result of the continued global prevalence of high cholesterol issues, replacement of older generation statins, and genericization of the market. "We are extremely proud that we have been able to complete this project in a timely way given the challenges of executing such a complex project in the midst of the COVID pandemic," said Jim McPherson, Chief Quality and amp; Technical Operations Officer at Centrient.

In 2012, under the name of DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals, it was the first pharmaceutical manufacturer worldwide to offer generic Atorvastatin APIs under a Certificate of Suitability to the Monograph of the European Pharmacopoeia (CEP). Since 2014, it has produced the unique Atorvastatin APIs in its state-of-the-art facility in Toansa, India for third-party customers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

