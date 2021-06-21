Efforts are underway to create oxygen production capacity in different units of BHEL

Efforts are on to create oxygen production capacity in different units of government-owned BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd) and so far over 5 lakh cubic meters of medical oxygen has been provided by its plants to deal with the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the heavy industries, and public enterprises ministry said on Monday.

It said BHEL's plants located at Bhopal and Haridwar supplied medical oxygen in and around their vicinity.

Advertisement

''Further, efforts are underway for creating oxygen production capacity in other units of the company too,'' the ministry said in a statement.

It added that witnessing the acute shortage of medical oxygen in the country during mid-April, the BHEL Haridwar plant created cylinder filling capacity for over 3,000 cylinders per day.

This plant has so far filled almost 67,000 cylinders (over 3,87,000 CuM) of medical oxygen for meeting the requirements of hospitals.

Similarly, BHEL's Bhopal plant has so far supplied over 1,74,000 cubic meters of oxygen (over 26,000 cylinders) to various hospitals.

The company's Hyderabad unit has also revived a 40-year-old oxygen plant that was not in operation for the last 12 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)