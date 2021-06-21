Left Menu

Efforts are underway to create oxygen production capacity in different units of BHEL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 16:28 IST
Efforts are underway to create oxygen production capacity in different units of BHEL
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts are on to create oxygen production capacity in different units of government-owned BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd) and so far over 5 lakh cubic meters of medical oxygen has been provided by its plants to deal with the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the heavy industries, and public enterprises ministry said on Monday.

It said BHEL's plants located at Bhopal and Haridwar supplied medical oxygen in and around their vicinity.

''Further, efforts are underway for creating oxygen production capacity in other units of the company too,'' the ministry said in a statement.

It added that witnessing the acute shortage of medical oxygen in the country during mid-April, the BHEL Haridwar plant created cylinder filling capacity for over 3,000 cylinders per day.

This plant has so far filled almost 67,000 cylinders (over 3,87,000 CuM) of medical oxygen for meeting the requirements of hospitals.

Similarly, BHEL's Bhopal plant has so far supplied over 1,74,000 cubic meters of oxygen (over 26,000 cylinders) to various hospitals.

The company's Hyderabad unit has also revived a 40-year-old oxygen plant that was not in operation for the last 12 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021