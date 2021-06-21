Covid-19: Vedanta says 'supplied' over 15 lakh litres of oxygen to hospitals so far

Vedanta on Monday said it has so far supplied over 15 lakh litres of oxygen to hospitals in various parts of the country amid the acute shortage of life-saving gas for Covid patients. The leading producer of metals and oil and gas has been supporting the government in the battle against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. ''We are ensuring there is enough supply of oxygen by setting up special plants and procuring oxygen cylinders and portable ventilators. We are already taking pre-emptive and preventive measures in case of any signs of a third wave, as part of our disaster management protocol,'' Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said in a statement.

As part of the Vedanta Cares initiative, the company has set up 1,410 critical care beds across 21 hospitals to lend a helping hand to ailing patients, especially from the marginalised sections. Vedanta has also provided 502 oxygen concentrators and supplied more than 10,500 PPE kits to safeguard health professionals and community workers.

During the second phase of the pandemic, Vedanta has expanded its CSR initiatives across 516 villages, thereby impacting the lives of around 4.5 lakh people across the country.

