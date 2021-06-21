Gauteng to allow walk-ins at vaccination sites for elders

Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, has confirmed that the province will allow walk-ins at vaccination sites for those aged 60 and above.

According to the MEC, the elderly will be assisted whether they have registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) or not.

"All persons will be assisted with registration and will be vaccinated, even those who are registered and waiting for SMSes."

Meanwhile, Gauteng has opened more vaccination sites. There are currently 137 active centres, of which eight are new.

"The plan is to increase capacity and to ensure that more sites operate over the weekend, with the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital vaccination site being the first in the province to open seven days a week."

According to the latest data, over half a million people have received their COVID-19 vaccine over the 860 793 who have registered in Gauteng.

Meanwhile, Mokgethi reiterated the call for compliance to non-pharmaceutical interventions including wearing a mask, keeping a safe physical distance and washing hands regularly or using a hand sanitiser and avoiding gatherings.

"There is no doubt that we are seeing the widespread transmission of Coronavirus infections in all our communities."

For the first time, on 16 June Gauteng recorded 7 859 new infections which surpassed the first and second wave daily infections.

"The war against COVID-19 will only be won when everyone acknowledges the power to stop the spread of the Coronavirus lies with every individual."

