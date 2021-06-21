Left Menu

Get vaccinated, strengthen fight against COVID: PM Modi

With the Central government making free COVID-19 vaccination available to all adults from Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to get vaccinated to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.The biggest beneficiary of this phase of Indias vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country, he said in a message posted on Twitter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 16:52 IST
Get vaccinated, strengthen fight against COVID: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Central government making free COVID-19 vaccination available to all adults from Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to get vaccinated to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India's vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class, and the youth of the country, he said in a message posted on Twitter. India is absolutely committed to strengthening its fight against Covid-19 with people's participation, he said and shared infographics that reiterated that the vaccines are safe and urged people to ignore rumors.

While vaccines were so far free for people above 45 years of age, the facility has now been extended to everyone above 18 years. The message with the heading ''World's Largest Free Vaccination Campaign'' also outlined the details of the inoculation drive.

''Central Government is beginning the 'Free Vaccination For All campaign' for every Indian from today. The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India's vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class, and the youth of the country. All of us should pledge to get ourselves vaccinated. Together we will defeat COVID-19,'' Modi said. Under the campaign, vaccines will be available free of cost in government-run vaccination centers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021