Odisha man gets 2 COVID jabs in 30 mins, has no adverse event

A 51-year-old man in Odisha was administered two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine within 30 minutes of each other, prompting the authorities to order an inquiry though he suffered no adverse event, official sources said on Monday.

Prasanna Kumar Sahu of Raghupur village in Mayurbhanj district had visited the vaccination camp at Satyasai Government High School at Khuntapur on Saturday for the first dose after booking a slot.

Advertisement

After taking the shot, as he was waiting for the 30- minute observation period to get over, a nurse came in and nonchalantly injected a fresh dose even before he could protest, Sahu claimed.

''I raised an alarm, but by that time the nurse had already administered the vaccine,'' Sahu insisted.

Rajendra Behera, the official observer at the vaccination centre, claimed the gaffe happened as Sahu was present in the vaccination area even after receiving the shot instead of shifting to the observation room. It was by mistake that he was given the second dose, he said.

Dr Sipun Panda, in-charge of the Betanati Community Health Centre, said he was aware of the complaint by Sahu and a committee will go into the entire incident before any action is taken against the nurse.

Behera said Sahu had to be kept under observation for two more hours after the second jab during which he was given an oral rehydration solution (ORS) to drink.

Sahu reported no adverse reaction, Dr Panda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)