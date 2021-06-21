Left Menu

WTO head says South Africa, Senegal, Rwanda and Nigeria considered as vaccine production hubs

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 21-06-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 17:13 IST
WTO head says South Africa, Senegal, Rwanda and Nigeria considered as vaccine production hubs
Africa is working with the European Union and other partners to help create regional vaccine manufacturing hubs in South Africa, Senegal and Rwanda, with Nigeria under consideration, World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said.

"We have now seen that over-centralization of vaccine production capacity is incompatible with equitable access in a crisis situation," Okonjo-Iweala said on Monday during a virtual meeting.

"Regional production hubs, in tandem with open supply chains, offer a more promising path to preparedness for future health crisis."

