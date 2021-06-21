Left Menu

Study confirms GSK-Vir antibody drug reduces hospitalization, death in COVID-19 patients

GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Vir Biotechnology said on Monday final results from a late-stage study of their monoclonal antibody confirmed it significantly reduced hospitalization and death among high-risk COVID-19 patients when given early in the disease.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 17:56 IST
Study confirms GSK-Vir antibody drug reduces hospitalization, death in COVID-19 patients
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Vir Biotechnology said on Monday final results from a late-stage study of their monoclonal antibody confirmed it significantly reduced hospitalization and death among high-risk COVID-19 patients when given early in the disease. The treatment, sotrovimab, received an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May, while the European Union's drug regulator has also backed it.

The drugmakers also said on Monday the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has recommended sotrovimab to treat high-risk, non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The treatment appeared to "retain activity" against current variants of concern and interest, the agency said in its updated guidelines.

In a study of 1,057 patients, sotrovimab resulted in a 79% reduction in risk of hospitalization for more than 24 hours or death due to any cause, the companies said on Monday. Sotrovimab belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies that mimic the natural antibodies the body generates to fight off infection.

Similar therapies developed by rivals Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been approved by U.S. regulators for treating non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. GSK said it was now testing sotrovimab as an intramuscular shot, which is more convenient than by intravenous drip, the current mode of administration.

Vir's shares rose about 2% in premarket trading, while GSK's stock was flat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021