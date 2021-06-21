Rajasthan preparing for possible third wave of COVID-19 affecting children: Health Minister

Left Menu

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday said special attention is being given to strengthen medical facilities in children hospitals in the state in view of the possibility of a third wave of coronavirus impact on children.Addressing a review meeting after inspecting facilities at J K Lon Hospital here, he said that about 200 ICU beds would be available soon in J K Lon Hospital that currently has 800 beds.He said that keeping in mind the possibility of a third wave affecting children, 600 beds in this hospital can be reserved for coronavirus patients.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-06-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 18:03 IST
Represenatative image Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday said special attention is being given to strengthen medical facilities in children hospitals in the state in view of the possibility of a third wave of coronavirus impact on children.

Addressing a review meeting after inspecting facilities at J K Lon Hospital here, he said that about 200 ICU beds would be available soon in J K Lon Hospital that currently has 800 beds.

He said that keeping in mind the possibility of a third wave affecting children, 600 beds in this hospital can be reserved for coronavirus patients. All these 600 beds can be converted into ICU beds, if needed.

All the beds in the hospital are connected with a centralised oxygen system, he said, adding that an oxygen plant is being set up in the hospital.

After the plant is established, around 1,500 litres of oxygen will be available in J K Lon Hospital.

The minister said preparations for the treatment of coronavirus affected patients will not affect the 200-bed NICU unit. He said the treatment of children would continue in the NICU unit as usual.

During the inspection, SMS Medical College Principal Dr Sudhir Bhandari, Hospital Superintendent Dr Arvind Shukla, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

