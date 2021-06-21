PM Modi launches WHO M-Yoga app to spreading Yoga all over world

The Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi launched the 'WHO M-Yoga' App while addressing the occasion of the 7th International Day of Yoga. M-Yoga app will provide many videos of Yoga training and practice based on common Yoga protocol in many languages. Terming this as a great example of the fusion of modern technology and ancient science, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that the M-Yoga app will help in spreading Yoga the world over and will contribute to the efforts of 'One World, One Health'.

The Prime Minister said:

"When India proposed the International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, the spirit behind it was to make this Yoga science accessible to the entire world. Today, India has taken another important step in this direction along with the United Nations and WHO.

Now the world is going to get the power of the m-Yoga app. In this app, many videos of Yoga training will be available in different languages of the world based on the common Yoga protocol. It is also a great example of the fusion of modern technology and ancient science. I am sure the m-Yoga app will play a big role in expanding Yoga across the globe and making the efforts of One World, One Health a success."

This mobile app will be immensely helpful in the promotion of Yoga and wellness among people around the world, especially during the ongoing pandemic. It will play an instrumental role in the re-rehabilitation of the health of the Covid patients who have recovered from Covid-19, the Prime Minister said.

