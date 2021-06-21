Jammu's GMC hospital resumes OPD services as Covid cases decline

With Covid cases declining in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital here reopened its Out Patient Department (OPD) services after over two months, but only with a prior appointment, officials said Monday.

The OPD services in various Covid-dedicated hospitals including the GMC were suspended in April following a surge in cases, with some of them reopening over the past two weeks.

Sharing the telephone numbers for booking an appointment in different departments including eye, orthopedics, medicine and surgery, an official spokesperson said the total number of appointments per speciality per day would not exceed 25 which is also subject to revision based on the future trend of the pandemic.

He said the dedicated phone number would be operational from 10 am to 4 pm on all working days for fixing the appointments.

The spokesman said Covid-appropriate behaviour would be observed by everyone in all departments of the hospital including the registration and OPD area, and sought people’s cooperation, ''Each patient will be accompanied by not more than one attendant who must be wearing proper face masks. The patients are advised to attend the OPD by prior appointment only, failing which they may be liable not to be examined by the doctors in OPD,” he said.

