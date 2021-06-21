Arunachal Pradesh launches Tika Maha Abhiyan

Arunachal Pradesh on Monday launched the Tika Maha Abhiyan - an initiative to administer coronavirus vaccine free of cost to everyone above 18 years of age in the next few months.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang launched the drive in the state capital, officials said.

Advertisement

''Our aim is to achieve full #vaccination status of 18+ age group within few months. To intensify vaccination campaign, launched today #TikaMahaAbhiyan against #Covid19 at Itanagar. Thanks to PM @narendramodi Ji for his effort in accelerating vaccination drive in the country,'' Khandu said in his official Twitter handle.

According to health officials, public representatives, community leaders, religious leaders, NGO representatives and media persons will be present at Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) in both urban and rural areas to motivate beneficiaries.

''Videos of influential people and public representatives, and an appeal from the chief minister will be circulated through media for public information,'' the officials said.

Apart from television, radio and social media, public address systems would be used to disseminate information and generate awareness in the local dialect and through local kebang (village council), they said.

Selfie booths would be set up in the vaccination centres and all participants were expected to take a pledge for adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour, the officials said.

As a follow-up step, fully vaccinated villages, sectors and colonies would be notified locally and ranked at the state level, they added.

The registration system has been simplified for the programme. This includes self-registration, on-site registration, special session for persons without prescribed identity cards, especially in rural areas without internet connectivity.

''Outreach sessions to cover the 45-plus and for differently-abled and senior citizens are ongoing in the districts,'' the officials said.

The number of CVCs is being scaled up based on a micro-plan prepared by the district authorities through a house-to-house survey.

Officials added that mobile teams would be conducting vaccination sessions in very sparsely populated and high-risk areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)