COVID-19: J&K reports 362 new cases, 10 more deaths

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 20:15 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 362 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 3,12,156, while 10 more deaths pushed the death toll to 4,262, officials said.

Of the new cases, 101 were from Jammu division and 261 from Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 79 cases, followed by 44 in Anantnag district.

According to officials, the number of active cases has dropped to 7,759 in the union territory, while 3,00,135 patients have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, there were 25 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as one fresh case was reported since last evening, they said.

