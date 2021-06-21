Mumbai reports 521 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths; 685 recover

Mumbai on Monday reported 521 new cases of coronavirus, a drop from 733 infections a day ago, taking its COVID-19 count to 7,21,891, while seven more deaths pushed the toll to 15,305, the city civic body said.

A statement from the BMC's health department said 685 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 6,89,675. There are now 15,305 active cases in the financial capital, the statement said.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Mumbai had reported 733 coronavirus cases and 19 fatalities.

As many as 26,286 samples were examined for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests to 68,41,314, it said.

The coronavirus recovery rate of Mumbai district is 95 per cent, the health department said.

The growth rate of COVID-19 infections in Mumbai from June 14 to 20 was 0.09 per cent, while the case doubling rate has improved to 720 days, the statement added. PTI MR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)