UK records 10,633 new COVID-19 cases

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 20:39 IST
The United Kingdom recorded 10,633 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from the 9,284 the day before, the government said in its daily statistical update. A further five people died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, compared with six on Sunday.

The official data also showed that 81.9% of all adults have had a first COVID-19 vaccine while 59.7% have had both doses.

