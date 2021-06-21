UK records 10,633 new COVID-19 cases

The United Kingdom recorded 10,633 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from the 9,284 the day before, the government said in its daily statistical update. A further five people died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, compared with six on Sunday.

The official data also showed that 81.9% of all adults have had a first COVID-19 vaccine while 59.7% have had both doses.

