COVID-19: Six more deaths in Rajasthan
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 20:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan recorded six more Covid deaths, which pushed the toll to 8,901, while 151 new cases took the tally to 9,51,256 in the state on Monday, according to an official report.
One death each was reported from Jaipur, Udaipur, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Sikar and Bharatpur districts, it said.
Advertisement
Of the fresh positive cases, the highest 53 were reported from Alwar and 26 from Jaipur, the report said. It said that 9,39,664 persons have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 2,691.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alwar
- Covid
- Udaipur
- Sikar
- Rajasthan
- Jaipur
- Hanumangarh
- Bharatpur
- Sriganganagar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Working with dedication to fulfil promises made to people: Rajasthan CM
BJP to hold demonstrations across Rajasthan against suspension of Jaipur GMC Mayor
Experts advise Rajasthan govt against lifting lockdown at once
Rajasthan govt suspends Jaipur Greater mayor, 3 councilors; BJP fumes
Rajasthan orders forming committees to monitor Covid vaccination drive