COVID-19: Six more deaths in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan recorded six more Covid deaths, which pushed the toll to 8,901, while 151 new cases took the tally to 9,51,256 in the state on Monday, according to an official report.

One death each was reported from Jaipur, Udaipur, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Sikar and Bharatpur districts, it said.

Of the fresh positive cases, the highest 53 were reported from Alwar and 26 from Jaipur, the report said. It said that 9,39,664 persons have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 2,691.

