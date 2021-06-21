COVID-19: Six more deaths in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded six more Covid deaths, which pushed the toll to 8,901, while 151 new cases took the tally to 9,51,256 in the state on Monday, according to an official report.

One death each was reported from Jaipur, Udaipur, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Sikar and Bharatpur districts, it said.

Advertisement

Of the fresh positive cases, the highest 53 were reported from Alwar and 26 from Jaipur, the report said. It said that 9,39,664 persons have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 2,691.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)