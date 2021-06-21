Left Menu

India to have 257 cr Covid vaccine doses by Dec for double dose vaccination of people: Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 20:48 IST
India to have 257 cr Covid vaccine doses by Dec for double dose vaccination of people: Nadda
  • India

India will have 257 crore Covid vaccine doses by December to take up double dose vaccination of people in full swing, BJP national president JP Nadda said on Monday.

Nadda, while visiting a vaccination centre at RML hospital in the national capital, said that 130 crore people in the country have come forward to take vaccines on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite the opposition trying to mislead them and create obstructions.

''Some leaders opposed vaccines saying they are not guinea pig or rats. Those who doubted the vaccines are now getting them. I want to ask such leaders whether it was due to change of their mind, heart or soul,'' the BJP national president said.

He lauded the BJP workers for helping people during the pandemic, saying while other parties went into quarantine and ICU, party workers risked their lives to provide relief to the people on the ground.

Nadda said BJP workers in all booths of the country are reaching out to people to ensure the implementation of the prime minister's call of vaccination.

He said India's ongoing vaccination programme was the ''largest and fastest'' in the world and added that two indigenous Covid vaccines were produced in India within 9 months under the leadership of Modi.

Accompanied by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, Nadda said that according to the roadmap of vaccine production, there will be 10 crore doses available in June, 17 crore in July, 19 crore in August, 42 crore in September, 46 crore in October, 56 crore in November and 59 crore in December.

''India is ready in full swing for double dose vaccination of people with a roadmap to have 257 crore Covid vaccine doses by December. It is important to understand,'' the BJP national president said.

The free vaccination campaign has been launched from Monday in the country and each BJP worker is working to make India ''Vaccine Yukt, Corona Mukt,'' Nadda said.

Highlighting the significance of yoga on the International Yoga Day, he said it was helpful in boosting immunity and tackling post-Covid side-effects in recovered people.

The significance of yoga has been reinstated due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sustained efforts and people are globally getting inclined towards it, he said.

The BJP president also expressed gratitude towards doctors, health workers and frontline workers of the country for serving the people and saving their lives during Covid pandemic while putting themselves at risk.

