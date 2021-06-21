6.27 lakh people administered anti-Covid vaccine on Yoga Day: Anil Vij

A mega anti-Covid vaccination drive was conducted in Haryana on International Yoga Day with 6.27 lakh people receiving their jabs on Monday, state Health Minister Anil Vij said.

He had told reporters on Sunday that a target has been set to vaccinate 2.5 lakh people during this drive.

However, in a tweet on Monday, Vij informed that 6.27 lakh people have got their jabs.

''Under the mega vaccination day today, 6.27 lakh people in Haryana have been given Covid vaccine,'' Vij said.

He said that in Gurgaon alone over one lakh people had received their jab.

''Thanks to the Haryana health department team for this,'' he said.

