COVID-19: Punjab sees 340 new cases, 24 more deaths

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-06-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 21:46 IST
Punjab on Monday registered 340 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally to 5,92,658, while 24 more fatalities pushed the toll to 15,854, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases stood at 6,477, it said.

Deaths were reported from several districts including Barnala, Faridkot, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

Bathinda and Jalandhar reported 33 infections each, followed by 30 in Muktsar, among the fresh cases.

The state's positivity rate stood at 0.79 per cent, it said.

With 1,271 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,70,327, according to the bulletin.

There are 156 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 437 other critical patients and 1,861 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,04,45,775 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 14 new cases, taking the infection tally to 61,444, according to the medical bulletin.

No death was reported in the union territory on Monday while the toll stood at 806.

The number of active cases dropped to 311, according to the bulletin. With 56 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured people reached 60,327, it said.

A total of 5,52,751 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,90,057 tested negative while reports of 10 were awaited, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

