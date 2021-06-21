No new COVID-19 death in Jharkhand, tally at 3,44,543

Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-06-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 22:01 IST
Jharkhand has not reported any single-day COVID-19 fatality, while 138 fresh cases raised the tally to 3,44,543, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

The state now has 1,596 active cases and 3,37,848 patients have recovered from the disease, it said. The death toll stands at 5,099.

The recovery rate has improved to 98.05 per cent, better than the national average of 96.30 per cent.

No fresh cases were reported in four of Jharkhand's 24 districts - Godda, Latehar, Pakur and Saraikela, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Choudhary said there is no active case in Pakur district, after a patient was discharged from hospital.

However, test reports for 4,297 samples were pending, he added.

Altogether, 93,84,507 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 42,443 since Sunday, the bulletin said.

In a bid to combat the second wave of the pandemic, the state government has extended lockdown-like restrictions till June 24.

