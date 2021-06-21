Over 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Odisha since Jan 16

Odisha has achieved a landmark in its fight against coronavirus by administering over 1 crore vaccine doses so far, according to official data.

The coastal state on Monday inoculated 3,32, 717 beneficiaries, it said.

Beginning its vaccination drive on January 16 along with other states, Odisha has thus far administered as many as 1,00,25, 629 doses to people under different categories like health care workers, frontline workers, and those above the age of 18.

Around 82 lakh people have received their first dose while more than 18.21 lakh beneficiaries got the second dose, it said.

As many as 20,64,833 people in the age group of 18-44 years, 33,51,787 people in the age group of 45 to 60 years, and 27,65,556 senior citizens have been administered the vaccine so far, it said.

Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part has administered the highest 13,96,574 vaccine doses followed by Ganjam (9,39,285), Cuttack (7,49,665), and Balasore (5,58,096).

The vaccination drive is being conducted at 1,594 centres across the state1,558 government facilities and 36 private hospitals.

The state government earlier in the day ramped up vaccination drive in a campaign mode after setting a goal to inoculate at least 3 lakh people every day.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik commended the healthcare workers for their commitment to ensuring a swift inoculation process to save lives.

''Achieving a significant milestone in #COVID19 vaccination, #Odisha has administered 1 crore vaccine doses including vaccination of our frontline warriors,'' Patnaik tweeted.

The Health Department claimed that Odisha has recorded minus 3 per cent COVID-19 vaccine wastage which is ''one of the best'' in the country.

It was achieved primarily due to efficient and effective management of the vaccination exercise, the department said.

''Due to the negative wastage, we have been able to save 2.9 lakh doses of vaccine till date,'' the H&FW department tweeted.

A record number of 69 lakh vaccine doses were administered across the country till Monday evening on the first day of the implementation of the Centres 'revised Guidelines for Covid vaccination'.

