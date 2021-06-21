Int'l Yoga Day: NLC India organises Yoga programme for employees, their family members

NLC India Ltd marked the International Day of Yoga with ''enthusiastic and wholehearted participation'' by its employees and their families across Neyveli in Tamil Nadu and its other units, the government on Monday said.

The focus of the week-long Yoga events, starting June 17, organised by NLCIL in its build-up to this significant day, has been holistic wellness of the Covid-recovered participants under the overarching theme of 'Yoga for Well being', the coal ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

Putting stress on the importance of health education and the role of traditional Indian practices in achieving the same, NLCIL has been running a dedicated ayurvedic health care service and along with the company's learning and development centre, has been organising regular training programmes on yogic science, the statement said. With professional collaboration of NGOs, NLCIL has been successful in popularising yoga practices and has been organising a series of yoga camps and programmes in its Neyveli township, for the benefit of its employees, family members as well as the general public. The programmes covered during the week included hourly yoga sessions covering immunity boosting breathing exercises, simple yogasanas and meditation for healthy living. 'Nadha Yoga' programme was also arranged for the employees for practising Oli (sound) Meditation.

On the final day (Monday), yoga demonstration programme was organised in Neyveli township, wherein yoga trainers along with students demonstrated various yogasana by following all COVID-19 protocol. Around 5,000 employees and their dependents, including senior officials benefitted from the programme which was live streamed across various social media platforms as well as the NLCIL Intranet. CMD and functional Directors of NLCIL also joined the programme through virtual mode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)