Left Menu

Telangana CM inaugurates integrated dist offices complex and other projects at Warangal

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-06-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 22:17 IST
Telangana CM inaugurates integrated dist offices complex and other projects at Warangal
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated a newly-built 'Integrated district offices complex', an administrative block of Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University, besides performing 'Bhumi Puja' for a super-speciality hospital at Warangal on Monday.

Describing Warangal as the second most important town in Telangana (after Hyderabad), Rao said the town should emerge as a major centre of education, health and industries.

He announced taking up the next phase of state government's 'Palle Pragati' (progress of villages), 'Pattana Pragati' (progress of towns) and 'Harita Haram' (massive plantation drive) programmes from July 1 to 10.

He said an 'integrated health complex' which would house all major medical specialities should come up in Warangal and asked officials to work on it.

He disapproved of spreading false and improper information related to COVID-19 that frightened people even as he stressed on the need to face the virus without fear.

He also said he could recover from the infection with paracetamol and antibiotics.

He appreciated the services of doctors and other medical personnel during the pandemic.

He praised healthcare personnel for participating in a door to door fever survey which was organised as part of the fight against COVID-19.PTI SJR BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021