Telangana CM inaugurates integrated dist offices complex and other projects at Warangal

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated a newly-built 'Integrated district offices complex', an administrative block of Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University, besides performing 'Bhumi Puja' for a super-speciality hospital at Warangal on Monday.

Describing Warangal as the second most important town in Telangana (after Hyderabad), Rao said the town should emerge as a major centre of education, health and industries.

He announced taking up the next phase of state government's 'Palle Pragati' (progress of villages), 'Pattana Pragati' (progress of towns) and 'Harita Haram' (massive plantation drive) programmes from July 1 to 10.

He said an 'integrated health complex' which would house all major medical specialities should come up in Warangal and asked officials to work on it.

He disapproved of spreading false and improper information related to COVID-19 that frightened people even as he stressed on the need to face the virus without fear.

He also said he could recover from the infection with paracetamol and antibiotics.

He appreciated the services of doctors and other medical personnel during the pandemic.

He praised healthcare personnel for participating in a door to door fever survey which was organised as part of the fight against COVID-19.PTI SJR BN BALA BN BALA

