Turkey's Erdogan says easing COVID-19 restrictions further as of July

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey was further relaxing restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus after the number of daily cases fell to around 5,000.

Following a cabinet meeting, Erdogan announced the lifting from July 1 of lockdowns that had been imposed on Sundays and curfews after 1900 GMT on weekdays.

Turkey started easing curbs in recent weeks, limiting the lockdown to Sunday and opening restaurants to a limited number of guests, after daily cases began to fall from a peak above 60,000 in April.

