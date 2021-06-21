Over 6.27 lakh people administered anti-Covid vaccine on Intl. Yoga Day: Anil Vij

A mega anti-Covid vaccination drive was conducted in Haryana on International Yoga Day with 6.27 lakh people receiving their jabs on Monday, state Health Minister Anil Vij said.

He had told reporters on Sunday that a target has been set to vaccinate 2.5 lakh people during this drive.

Advertisement

However, in a tweet on Monday, Vij informed that 6.27 lakh people have got their jabs.

''Under the mega vaccination day today, 6.27 lakh people in Haryana have been given Covid vaccine,'' Vij said.

He said that in Gurgaon alone over one lakh people had received their jab.

''It is a historic day for the people of Haryana in the efforts made to contain the spread of COVID-19,'' the minister said, according to an official statement. He thanked health department officials for their effort to vaccinate a large number of people in one day. Vij said that so far 76,59,624 eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the state which includes over 10.32 lakh people in Gurgaon. Notably, people aged 18 and above are eligible to receive vaccine. He also shared that so far 5,56,030 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Ambala while 2,76,061 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Bhiwani till date. Among other districts, as many as 2,65,284 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Panchkula till date while 2,73,029 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Panipat and 1,97,691 in Charkhi Dadri, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)