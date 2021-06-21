Chhattisgarh records 496 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 9,91,171 on Monday with the addition of 496 fresh cases, while the death toll increased by eight to 13,395, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,69,212 after 208 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 908 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 8,564, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 23 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,027, including 3,126 deaths. Bijapur recorded 65 new cases, Sukma 40 and Bastar 37, among other districts, he said.

With 39,506 samples examined in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests for coronavirus in the state crossed the one-lakh mark and reached 1,00,15,875, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,91,171, new cases 496, death toll 13,395, recovered 9,69,212, active cases 8,564, total tests so far 1,00,15,875.

