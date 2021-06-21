Covid: 29 more deaths, 162 new cases in Haryana
Chandigarh, Jun 21 (PTI) Haryana on Monday recorded 29 more Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 9,275, while 162 new cases pushed the infection tally to 7,67,580.
According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include four each from Panipat and Hisar districts and three from Bhiwani.
Of the new cases, Jind recorded 29 infections while 19 cases were from Palwal.
The total active cases in the state stands at 2,337, it said. So far, 7,55,968 people have recovered from the infection. The recovery rate stands at 98.49 per cent, it said.
The positivity rate is 7.87 percent, the added. PTI SUN VSD TDS TDS
