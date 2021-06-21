Left Menu

Indore district sets national record with over 2 lakh people receiving jabs in one day: officials

Over two lakh people were administered anti-COVID 19 jabs in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district on Monday which is a national record for the highest number of vaccinations in a single day for any district in the country, officials said.

  • India

Over two lakh people were administered anti-COVID 19 jabs in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Monday which is a national record for the highest number of vaccinations in a single day for any district in the country, officials said. “We vaccinated over two lakh people on the first day of the mega vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on Monday, which is the highest number of vaccinations in a single day for any district across the country,” Indore District Immunisation Officer Pravin Jadia told PTI.

Jadia said the district administration had set a target of vaccinating two lakh people during the day and set up 675 immunization centers where a total of 1,140 sessions of vaccinations were organised from 8 am to 9 pm. He said 1,200 health department employees administered jabs to people. Indore collector Manish Singh said the final figure of inoculation in the district could be between 2.25 lakh to 2.50 lakh during the day.

''Many technical hurdles were also encountered while registering beneficiaries on the portal. However, with the help of experts and officers sitting in the control room the vaccination continued continuously,'' he said. Indore is the worst-affected district by the pandemic in Madhya Pradesh. As per the official figures, 1.52 lakh COVID-19 cases were reported in the district and 1,376 patients died.

