UP sees 46 more COVID-19 deaths, 213 new cases

With 46 more COVID-19 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll in the state rose to 22,224 ,while the total number of cases reached 17,04,476 with 213 fresh cases, a government health bulletin said on Monday.

Of the 46 new deaths, Prayagraj reported 15 and Lucknow (12), it said.

Of the 213 fresh cases, 17 each were reported from Lucknow, Varanasi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, while 12 cases each were reported from Meerut and Muzaffarnagar.

In the past 24 hours, 478 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 16,78,089, the bulletin said.

There are currently 4,163 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.21 lakh samples were tested, taking the total number to 5.54 crore, it stated. As per the health bulletin, no new cases or deaths were reported from Mahoba district Monday. Also, the district's count of active COVID-19 cases stood at zero as the last two patients recovered from the disease, and were discharged. In a tweet in Hindi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, ''Good news was received from Mahoba district today as not a single case was reported. Congratulations to all the health workers of the district, frontline workers, surveillance committees, local administration and all the residents of the district.'' ''The efforts of Mahoba is inspiring for other districts. If no new case is reported next week also, the district will be awarded,'' he said.

In another tweet Adityanath, said, ''The UP Government had set a target to administer 6 lakh vaccines everyday starting today, and 6.90 lakh vaccines were administered today. This is the best example of public partnership in the battle for humanity.'' PTI NAV TIR TIR

