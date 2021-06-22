Left Menu

India records 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 91 days

As many as 42,640 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily spike after 91 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 10:30 IST
India records 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 91 days
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 42,640 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily spike after 91 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The second wave of COVID-19 seems to be abating as the country has been witnessing a continuous decline in fresh coronavirus cases for the past few weeks.

India administered 86.16 lakh (86,16,373) vaccine doses in a single day yesterday, the highest ever single-day vaccination achieved in the world so far, said the Health Ministry. A total of 28.87 Crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the vaccination drive in the country. The country witnessed as many as 81,839 recoveries and 1,167 deaths in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the cumulative caseload has climbed to 2,99,77,861 including 6,62,521 active cases.

As many as 3,89,302 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection so far, while the recoveries reached 2,89,26,038. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the daily positivity rate in the country stands at 2.56 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is currently at 3.21 per cent.

As daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 40th consecutive day, the recovery rate is currently at 96.49 per cent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 39,40,72,142 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to June 21, including 16,64,360 samples tested yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021