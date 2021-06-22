India records 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 91 days

As many as 42,640 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily spike after 91 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The second wave of COVID-19 seems to be abating as the country has been witnessing a continuous decline in fresh coronavirus cases for the past few weeks.

India administered 86.16 lakh (86,16,373) vaccine doses in a single day yesterday, the highest ever single-day vaccination achieved in the world so far, said the Health Ministry. A total of 28.87 Crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the vaccination drive in the country. The country witnessed as many as 81,839 recoveries and 1,167 deaths in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the cumulative caseload has climbed to 2,99,77,861 including 6,62,521 active cases.

As many as 3,89,302 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection so far, while the recoveries reached 2,89,26,038. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the daily positivity rate in the country stands at 2.56 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is currently at 3.21 per cent.

As daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 40th consecutive day, the recovery rate is currently at 96.49 per cent. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 39,40,72,142 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to June 21, including 16,64,360 samples tested yesterday. (ANI)

