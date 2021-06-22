Over 6 pct of European population suffers from depression, finds new study

The prevalence of depression, one of the leading causes of disability around the world and a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease, in the European region is at 6.4% of the population, more than what the World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated (4.2%), according to a new study.

The researchers analysed data from the second wave of the European Health Interview Survey, collected between 2013 and 2015. The researchers utilized the responses from 258,888 people from 27 European countries, excluding Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands, for methodological reasons.

Of the total population surveyed, 6.4% presented a probable depressive disorder and the countries with the highest prevalence rates include:

Iceland (10.3% of the population)

Luxembourg (9.7%)

Germany (9.2%)

Portugal (9.2%)

Those with the lowest rates are:

Czech Republic (2.6%)

Slovakia (2.6%)

Lithuania (3%)

Croatia (3.2%)

In terms of sex, Germany and Ireland are the countries with the highest proportion of men suffering a depressive disorder while those with the lowest are the Czech Republic and Slovakia. On the other hand, Germany and Luxembourg are the countries with the highest rates of women suffering a depressive disorder while the lowest are Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

It is surprising that countries with greater economic development and therefore, supposedly, better health and care resources, which should reduce prevalence rates, have a higher incidence than other countries that are less economically developed. Dr. Jorge Arias-de Torre, from the Medical Psychology department at King's College London and one of the main authors of the paper.

The findings of the study suggest that demographic, cultural and socio-political factors such as access to healthcare services, job insecurity or the rising cost of living, may be determining factors in the observed differences between the countries in the region.

The study was led by researchers from King's College London and the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute, the Parc de Recerca Sant Joan de Déu-Institut de Recerca Sant Joan de Déu, the Institute of Biomedicine at the University of León (IBIOMED), and the CIBER on Epidemiology and Public Health (CIBERESP).

"The results will allow us to monitor how the prevalence of depression evolves, and this is especially important for assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have data from many European countries gathered using the same instrument, which will allow us to monitor this closely," said Dr Jordi Alonso, another author of the study, director of the Epidemiology and Public Health Programme at IMIM-Hospital del Mar and the scientific co-director of CIBERESP.