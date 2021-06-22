Left Menu

COVID-19: Quick vaccination is key to opening the economy, say experts

A day after India vaccinated almost 86 lakh people against COVID-19 in a single day on Monday, government experts said that quick vaccination is the key to opening the economy and added that the aim is to vaccinate at least one crore people every day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 13:03 IST
COVID-19: Quick vaccination is key to opening the economy, say experts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after India vaccinated almost 86 lakh people against COVID-19 in a single day on Monday, government experts said that quick vaccination is the key to opening the economy and added that the aim is to vaccinate one crore people every day. "The third wave of the pandemic can be stopped if covid appropriate behaviour is followed and a majority of people are vaccinated," said Dr. V. K. Paul, the member (Health) of NITI Aayog, on Tuesday, according to a PIB release.

Chairperson, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI), Dr. N. K. Arora said, " Our aim is to vaccinate at least one crore people every day. Our capacity is such that we will easily be able to administer 1.25 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine every day." Underlying the importance of vaccination in order to enable India to open its economy and to resume normal work, Dr Paul said, "We need to do our daily work, maintain our social life, open schools, businesses, take care of our economy; we will be able to do all this only when we are able to vaccinate at a fast pace".

"The second wave has now receded and it is the best time to take the COVID19 vaccine," he added. Dr. NK Arora also laid emphasis on the significance of people's participation and public awareness.

"Jan Bhagidari and Jan Jagran are very essential to eradicate the fear of vaccination. Ultimately it is in the hands of the public to come forward and get vaccinated," he said. He further assured that there would be no shortage of vaccines in the country and that the vaccination drive would reach all, including hilly, tribal, and very sparsely populated areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021