Fiji outbreak grows rapidly, N Zealand sends $7M

A coronavirus outbreak in Fiji is rapidly growing, with 180 new cases reported on Tuesday. New Zealand and Australia have also sent medical teams. Located north of New Zealand, Fiji is home to 940,000 people. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Fiji has reported more than 2,200 cases and nine deaths.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 22-06-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 14:04 IST
A coronavirus outbreak in Fiji is rapidly growing, with 180 new cases reported on Tuesday. The current outbreak began in April and has resulted in seven deaths and numerous restrictions, although so far the island nation has resisted a nationwide lockdown. New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said this week it was providing an additional 10 million New Zealand dollars ($7 million) for COVID-19 operations and food supplies in Fiji. New Zealand and Australia have also sent medical teams. Located north of New Zealand, Fiji is home to 940,000 people. Its tourism-dependent economy had already been hard-hit by the pandemic before the latest outbreak. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Fiji has reported more than 2,200 cases and nine deaths.

