Left Menu

Pvt hospitals to log 15-17 pc revenue growth in FY22 on higher occupancy due to COVID surge: Crisil

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 14:51 IST
Pvt hospitals to log 15-17 pc revenue growth in FY22 on higher occupancy due to COVID surge: Crisil
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Higher occupancy due to surge in COVID-19 cases would help private hospitals post 15-17 per cent revenue growth this fiscal year, a shade higher than what they attained in 2020-21, ratings agency Crisil said on Tuesday.

The growth will aid recovery of operating margin by 100-200 basis points to 13-14 per cent, but still fall short of the 2020-21 mark due to higher proportion of COVID-19 treatments, which are less profitable, it said in a statement.

"While the second wave lashed again in April, the first quarter this fiscal will be sharply better on-year, with occupancy of 75 per cent, almost double on-year. This will be largely on account of a surge in COVID-19 treatments more than offsetting the deferral of elective surgeries and outpatient footfalls,'' Crisil Ratings Senior Director Manish Gupta said.

As the second wave recedes in the second quarter, Crisil expects pent-up demand for non COVID treatments to rebound and support occupancy, he added.

''Overall, higher occupancy of 65-70 per cent this fiscal versus 58 per cent in the last, would drive rebound in revenue growth,'' Gupta said.

Recovery in revenue and margins will nevertheless spur hospitals to resurrect capex, which had almost halved year-on-year last fiscal.

''Much of the capex this fiscal is expected to be brownfield in nature, towards bed addition and related infrastructure including oxygen plants, and funded significantly through accruals,'' Crisil Ratings Associate Director Rajeswari Karthigeyan said.

The performance of hospitals was severely impacted in the first quarter of last fiscal year due to postponement of elective surgeries and preventive healthcare which together account for 60 per cent of revenue, in addition to travel restrictions and curbs on COVID-19 treatment by private hospitals.

The sector clawed back in the second quarter and had recovered completely by the third as elective surgeries and preventive healthcare treatment increased and COVID treatments, too, were permitted for most private hospitals.

This helped limit the overall revenue decline to 12 per cent for the full year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021