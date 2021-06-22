Maha: Thane sees 363 new COVID-19 cases; 10 more casualties
With the addition of 363 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Thane district has risen to 5,28,489, an official said on Tuesday.
Apart from the new cases reported on Monday, the district also recorded 10 casualties that took the toll to 10,527, the official said.
With this, the COVID-19 mortality rate in the region now stands at 1.99 per cent, he said.
Details of recoveries and active cases were not provided by the district administration.
Meanwhile, the count of infections in the neighbouring Palghar district has reached 1,15,240, while the death toll has risen to 2,492, the official added.
