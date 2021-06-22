Left Menu

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8 pc efficacy in Phase III trials, say sources

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has shown 77.8 per cent efficacy after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under the drug regulator reviewed its Phase III trials data on Tuesday, according to sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 15:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has shown 77.8 per cent efficacy after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under the drug regulator reviewed its Phase III trials data on Tuesday, according to sources.

The Hyderabad-based COVID vaccine manufacturing company had submitted data from the Phase III clinical trials of Covaxin to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) over the weekend. Bharat Biotech's 'pre-submission' meeting with the World Health Organization (WHO) will take on Wednesday for the approval for Covaxin.

Covaxin is one of the three vaccines which are currently being used in India. The phase III data of its vaccine has been questioned various times and this is what makes the data that ascertains the efficacy of the vaccine crucial. The company has developed the vaccine in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

