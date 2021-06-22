Left Menu

Bhiwandi hospital's registration canceled over COVID-19 irregularities

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-06-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 16:44 IST
Bhiwandi hospital's registration canceled over COVID-19 irregularities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The registration of a hospital in Bhiwandi in Thane district was canceled for a period of two months by civic authorities for alleged COVID-19 norm violations, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the cancellation order was issued by Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation chief Pankaj Ashiya due to discrepancies in billing and delay in submitting the mandatory report on COVID-19 deaths.

''An audit committee found that the hospital overcharged COVID-19 patients to the tune of Rs 2.66 lakh in 2020-21 and Rs 12.22 lakh in 2021-22. Despite a directive to return the excess amount to patients, the hospital did not do so,'' a BNMC official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021