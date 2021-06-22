Bhiwandi hospital's registration canceled over COVID-19 irregularities

The registration of a hospital in Bhiwandi in Thane district was canceled for a period of two months by civic authorities for alleged COVID-19 norm violations, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the cancellation order was issued by Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation chief Pankaj Ashiya due to discrepancies in billing and delay in submitting the mandatory report on COVID-19 deaths.

''An audit committee found that the hospital overcharged COVID-19 patients to the tune of Rs 2.66 lakh in 2020-21 and Rs 12.22 lakh in 2021-22. Despite a directive to return the excess amount to patients, the hospital did not do so,'' a BNMC official said.

