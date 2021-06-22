Yoga addresses psychological, physiological needs of COVID

The series of Yogasanas being imparted to COVID-19 asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms help reduce stress and anxiety besides enhance immunity, say doctors attending on infected patients here.

Yoga has numerous benefits including improving respiratory and cardiac efficiency.

Advertisement

''The greatest advantage is that it keeps them occupied and considerably reduces their stress and anxiety,'' says a doctor at a COVID Care Centre at Saidapet here.

Yoga and naturopathy treatments are being provided at over 150 COVID care centres in the state in addition to an Ayurveda CCC and 50 Siddha CCCs.

''Most of the asanas taught to the patients are a combination of loosening practices, standing and sitting postures which can be practiced to improve one's health,'' says another doctor.

In addition to yoga and naturopathy CCC being run by the Greater Chennai Corporation and Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical college here, the National Institute of Siddha is running Siddha CCC where yoga is also being taught to the patients.

''The NIS has evolved a treatment protocol which addresses the psychological and physiological needs of the patients, in consonance with the guidelines provided by the union Ayush ministry,'' says a senior doctor at the institute here.

It has been evolved by the department of Siddhar Yoga Maruthuvam of NIS and the protocol involves 5 asanas in standing postures viz. Tadasana, Ardha Chakraasana, Padahastasana, Trikonasana and Katichakrasana.

Dandasana, Vajrasana, Ardhaushtraasana, Balasana and Janusirasaanam are performed in sitting postures, the Jadaraparavarthini, Bhujangasana, Sastangasana and Makarasana are done in lying position.

The emphasis is also on Pranayama breathing techniques and mudras Prana, Surya and Linga - to strengthen the immune system, improve flow of vital forces in the body, maintain metabolism of the body, and cure digestive problems.

The 100-bed Siddha CCC being run by the NIS with the support of Chengalpattu district administration, offers Siddha-based treatment to COVID-19 patients with asymptomatic mild to moderate cases.

The COVID-19 positive patients are provided Siddha medicines: Kabasura kudineer, Nilavembu kudineer, Amukkura chooranam, Nellikkai leggiyam, Notchi kudineer, Thalisathy vadagam, Brahmananda bhairavam, Adathodai Manapagu.

At the Siddha CCC, patients are provided immune enhancing nutritious foods, daily practice of Yoga with Pranayamam and meditation, Siddha fumigation, gargling and stream therapy.

Early morning wakeup and bed time relaxing music apart, the centre provides psychological counselling.

Television, mini library with magazines are provided to keep the patients otherwise engaged.PTI JSP SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)