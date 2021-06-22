Left Menu

Six-day free vaccination drive covered more than 94,000 people in Puducherry: Official

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:02 IST
The vaccination festival conducted by the Puducherry government's Health Department in association with several organisations from June 16 has covered 94,977 people.

Health Secretary T Arun said in a release on Tuesday that the anti-Covid vaccination covering above 18 years of age was administered free of cost.

He said that six villages-Pudhukupam, Thanikuppam, Chinna Karayambuthur, M Pudhukuppam, Irular colony and Molapakkam- have emerged as villages with cent per cent coverage of the eligible people.

Arun said that the administration intensified steps to ensure cent per cent vaccination against the pandemic soon.

He said that so far the union territory has seen 4,31,781 people get vaccinated and there was a steep fall in the number of new cases of infection.

The recovery rate was also 95.72 per cent in the Union Territory.

He thanked all those who had played a pro-active role in containing the spread of the virus.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been making sustained appeals to the people both at the camps and also through video messages that people should get themselves vaccinated without hesitation or fear.

The government has also announced a slew of incentives to ensure that all those who had responded to the vaccination programme or implemented the free vaccination programme achieved a laudable success.

Industrial concerns, service organisations like Puducherry Heritage Round Table 167, Rotary Club, CII, Traders Association and other institutions have implemented the vaccination programme in association with the department of Health.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

