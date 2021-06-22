Left Menu

134 more COVID cases, 8 deaths in Delhi DL-Virus-Cases New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Delhi recorded 134 coronavirus cases on Tuesda'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:04 IST
134 more COVID cases, 8 deaths in Delhi DL-Virus-Cases New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Delhi recorded 134 coronavirus cases on Tuesda'
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded 134 coronavirus cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.20 percent, while eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to data shared by the city's health department here.

According to the bulletin, 263 cases of previous weeks were added on the ICMR portal by Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and associated Safdarjung Hospital on Monday.

Delhi had reported 89 COVID-19 cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.16 percent, both lowest this year so far, while 11 fatalities were recorded.

The eight new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,933.

Delhi has recorded 14,32,778 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. Of this, over 14.05 lakh patients have recovered so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021