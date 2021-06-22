Left Menu

Pfizer in final stages of agreement to supply vaccine doses to India: CEO

22-06-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
US Pharma giant Pfizer is in the final stages of an agreement with India to supply anti-COVID-19 vaccines, CEO Dr Albert Bourla said on Tuesday, observing that the domestically manufactured vaccines would be the backbone of vaccinating the Indian people.

Addressing the 15th edition of the India-US Bio Pharma & Healthcare Summit being organised by the US-India Chamber of Commerce, Dr Bourla also said that Pfizer has made a specific plan that the mid and low-income countries, which includes India, will receive at least two billion of such doses.

''My hope is that very soon we will finalise the approval of the product in India by the Indian health care authorities and the agreement with the government so that we can also start sending vaccines, on our side," Bourla said.

The Pfizer CEO said that a significant local manufacturing of vaccines that is happening at the Serum Institute of India will provide the "backbone of vaccinating" the Indian people.

''But getting the additional mRNA vaccines from us and also from Moderna will contribute significantly,'' he said.

Pfizer, he said, is confident of producing three billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines and another four billion by next year, making it seven billion in all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

