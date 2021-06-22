J-K reports 428 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 428 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infected persons to 3,12,584, while seven deaths took the toll to 4,269, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 148 were from Jammu division and 280 from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 104 cases, followed by 32 in Jammu district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 7,181 in the UT, while 3,01,134 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic rose to 4,269 as seven patients died in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said that there were 25 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT as no fresh case was reported since Monday evening.

