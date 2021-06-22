Left Menu

J-K reports 428 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-06-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 20:25 IST
J-K reports 428 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 428 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infected persons to 3,12,584, while seven deaths took the toll to 4,269, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 148 were from Jammu division and 280 from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 104 cases, followed by 32 in Jammu district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 7,181 in the UT, while 3,01,134 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic rose to 4,269 as seven patients died in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said that there were 25 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT as no fresh case was reported since Monday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021