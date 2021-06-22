Left Menu

UK records 11,625 new COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-06-2021
UK records 11,625 new COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths
Britain reported on Tuesday 11,625 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.

That compared to 10,633 cases and 5 deaths reported a day earlier.

