UK records 11,625 new COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths

Britain reported on Tuesday 11,625 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.

That compared to 10,633 cases and 5 deaths reported a day earlier.

