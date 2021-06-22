Left Menu

MP reports 65 COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths, 318 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 65 COVID-19 cases, taking the states tally to 7,89,415, while 20 deaths increased the toll to 8,806, an official said.A total of 318 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, after which the recovery count touched 7,78,902, he said.The official pointed out that 31 of the states 52 districts did not report a single COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.Indore and Bhopal added 15 and 13 cases, taking their respective tallies to 1,52,776 and 1,23,045.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-06-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 20:51 IST
MP reports 65 COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths, 318 recoveries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 65 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 7,89,415, while 20 deaths increased the toll to 8,806, an official said.

A total of 318 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, after which the recovery count touched 7,78,902, he said.

The official pointed out that 31 of the state's 52 districts did not report a single COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

''Indore and Bhopal added 15 and 13 cases, taking their respective tallies to 1,52,776 and 1,23,045. While Indore reported one death, after which its toll reached 1,377, Bhopal's toll remained unchanged at 972. MP now has 1,707 active cases, with Bhopal accounting for 522 and Indore 344,'' the official said.

With 64,415 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,15,32,528.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,415, new cases 65, death toll 8,806, recovered 7,78,902, active cases 1,707, number of tests so far 1,15,32,528.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
4
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021