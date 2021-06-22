Left Menu

Italy reports 31 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 835 new cases

Italy reported 31 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 21 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 835 from 495.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 22-06-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 21:09 IST
Italy reports 31 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 835 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 31 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 21 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 835 from 495. Italy has registered 127,322 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,289 on Tuesday, down from 2,390 a day earlier. There were 10 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 9 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 362 from a previous 385.

Some 192,882 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 81,752, the health ministry said.

