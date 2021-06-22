COVID-19 active cases now below 100 in Noida, Ghaziabad
Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad both recorded less than 10 new COVID-19 cases with the number of active patients reaching below 100 in both the western Uttar Pradesh districts adjoining Delhi, official data showed on Tuesday.
Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded nine new cases and Ghaziabad added another four, according to the UP Health Department's data for a 24-hour period.
The number of active cases came down to 93 in Gautam Buddh Nagar while it was 77 in Ghaziabad, where the number had gone below 100 last week itself, the data showed.
On the bright side, 38 patients recovered in Gautam Buddh Nagar and seven in Ghaziabad with the overall Covid recoveries in these districts surging to 62,453 and 54,968, respectively, it showed.
The death stood at 461 in Ghaziabad and 466 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to the official data.
Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 3,910 while the overall recoveries surged to 16,78,486 and the death toll mounted to 22,282 on Tuesday, the data showed.
