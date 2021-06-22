Left Menu

Covid: Punjab sees 409 new cases, 20 more deaths

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-06-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 21:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab on Tuesday registered 409 new cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally to 5,93,063, while 20 more fatalities pushed the toll to 15,888, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 5,968 aive cases in the state, it said.

Deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Bathinda Faridkot and Ludhiana.

Fazilka reported 48 infections, followed by 36 in Jalandhar and 34 in Ludhiana, among the fresh cases.

The state's positivity rate stands at 0.91 per cent.

With 880 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,71,207, according to the bulletin.

There are 155 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 438 other critical patients and 1,813 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,05,01,071 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 22 new cases, taking the infection tally to 61,467, according to the bulletin. No death was reported on Tuesday while the toll stands at 806, it said.

The number of active cases dropped to 278.

With 56 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured people reached 60,383, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,54,164 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,91,447 tested negative while reports of 22 samples were awaited, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

